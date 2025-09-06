Trump’s U-Turn: Says He Gets Along Well With PM Modi After Claiming US Lost India To China

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington had lost India and Russia to China, he appears to have taken a U-turn, now saying that he gets along very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump had posted an image featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a caption suggesting that the U.S. had lost India and Russia to China, wishing them a long and prosperous future together.

"Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

When questioned about the post and asked who he holds responsible for India leaning toward China, Trump responded, "Well, I don’t think we have lost them. I’m disappointed that India is buying Russian oil and I’ve let them know with the 50% tariff. But I get along very well with (PM) Modi."

Journalist: Who do you blame for losing India to China? Trump: Well I don’t think we have lost them. I’m disappointed that India is buying Russian oil and I’ve let them know with the 50% tariff. But I get along very well with Modi. pic.twitter.com/34zgzGcG4E — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) September 5, 2025

Responding to a question on resetting ties with New Delhi, US President Donald Trump voiced concern over its oil imports from Russia but stressed that Washington and New Delhi share a special bond, assuring there is nothing to worry about.

"I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

Trump’s remarks come as his 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect on August 27. Washington first imposed 25% over what it termed unfair trade, followed by another 25% as a penalty for New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia.

#WATCH | Washington DC | Responding to ANI's question on resetting relations with India, US President Donald Trump says, "I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment,… pic.twitter.com/gzMQZfzSor — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

While Trump has justified the 50% tariff on India, several US lawmakers and officials have criticised Trump for the tariff.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton strongly opposed the decision, calling the additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, imposed over its purchase of Russian oil, unprecedented.

Bolton accused Trump of damaging US-India ties, arguing that the high tariffs were pushing Prime Minister Modi closer to Russia and China.

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set U.S.-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the U.S. and Donald Trump."

Former US official John Bolton was Donald Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 during Trump's first term as president. He resigned from the post after differences with Trump over the administration's foreign policy.

