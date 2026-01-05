Trump’s Venezuela Action Raises Fears Of Global Diplomatic Anarchy | DNA

US President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela have triggered widespread concern among global observers, with analysts warning that they could usher in a dangerous new phase of international anarchy. Trump is accused of seeking control over Venezuela’s vast oil and gas reserves and attempting to install a US-backed government in Caracas, a move that critics say undermines established norms of international law and diplomacy.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how Trump’s Venezuela strategy could reshape global power dynamics and embolden expansionist ambitions worldwide.

At the centre of the controversy is the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who until 72 hours earlier was leading the country. Maduro is now in US custody, facing legal proceedings under American law. While Washington maintains its actions are justified, the manner in which Maduro was brought to the United States has raised serious questions about sovereignty and precedent in global diplomacy.

China has responded sharply to the development, though analysts note that Beijing may see strategic opportunity in Trump’s approach. Within President Xi Jinping’s inner circle, discussions are reportedly underway on whether a similar model could be applied to Taiwan. Chinese officials have reiterated that Taiwan is an integral part of China, with Beijing warning that any assertion of independence will not be tolerated. Military exercises encircling Taiwan late last month further underscored these intentions.

Concerns are not limited to East Asia. Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is also being viewed through a similar lens. Ankara already occupies northern Cyprus and controls several Greek islands in the Aegean Sea. Analysts suggest that Trump’s Venezuela precedent could weaken Washington’s moral authority to challenge any future Turkish military actions against Cyprus or Greece.

South Asia and the Middle East may also feel the ripple effects. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, considered close to Trump, could draw lessons from the Venezuela episode amid escalating tensions with Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership. Recent clashes along the border have fuelled speculation that Pakistan could pursue aggressive measures against Taliban leaders under the guise of counterterrorism.

The Caucasus region presents another flashpoint. Despite Trump claiming credit for brokering peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this year, analysts warn that Azerbaijan—backed by Türkiye—could exploit the emerging diplomatic vacuum to launch fresh military action against Armenia.

Signs of this so-called “anarchy model” have already surfaced in Africa. In Burkina Faso, supporters of military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré recently alleged a foreign-backed plot to abduct him, accusing France of attempting to regain control over the country’s natural resources. Though the alleged coup attempt failed, it has intensified fears of external interference across resource-rich nations.

Critics argue that Trump’s actions reinforce the principle of “might is right”, encouraging powerful nations to bypass international institutions and act unilaterally. This, they say, erodes the credibility of the United Nations and leaves smaller countries increasingly vulnerable.

Trump’s record of military interventions has further fuelled the debate. Between January 2025 and January 2026, the US reportedly carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and other regions, targeting groups such as ISIS, Al-Shabaab and the Houthis. While counterterrorism operations have broad international support, critics stress that abducting a sitting head of state crosses a dangerous line.

Analysts warn that if such actions become normalised, the world could witness the opening of multiple new conflict fronts, destabilising regions far beyond Venezuela and pushing global diplomacy into uncharted and perilous territory.