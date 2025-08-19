Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Putin’s Next Move Will Be Clear Soon, Says 'It’s Possible That He...'

|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trump Says Putin’s Next Move Will Be Clear Soon, Says 'It’s Possible That He...'Image: ANI

After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Alaska Summit and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, US President Donald Trump said he believed Putin's action would be clear in the next couple of weeks.

In an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends program, Trump said that Putin and others are tired of the ongoing conflict. He added that the Russian President’s actions would become clear in the next couple of weeks, stating, 'It’s possible that he doesn’t want to make a deal.'

Trump earlier threatened more sanctions on Russia and nations that buy its oil if Putin does not make peace.

