Trump Signals Tough Action Against Iran As US Military Activity Intensifies In Middle East

Amid escalating unrest in Iran, US President Donald Trump has issued strong warnings to the clerical regime, signalling that Washington could take its toughest action yet if the crackdown on protesters continues. Trump’s remarks come as protests in Iran intensify and reports emerge of heightened American military activity across the Middle East, fuelling speculation of a possible US strike.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the fast-moving developments, including Washington’s military posture and Tehran’s response. The programme highlighted how the US has already positioned Delta Force commandos near the Iran–Iraq border and moved large cargo aircraft carrying troops and weapons to American bases in the region.

Trump has publicly stated that the US military is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, warning that any further use of force against protesters could trigger a strong response. In reaction, Iranian authorities have issued a direct threat, saying that any attack on Iran would be met with retaliation not only against the United States but also against Israel.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports cited in the broadcast, Trump is expected to make a major decision on Iran within the next 24 hours. A closed-door meeting has reportedly been convened at the White House, bringing together senior officials from the US military and intelligence agencies. Consultations with allied countries are also expected, with the meeting set to determine if, when and how a strike on Iran could be carried out.

The developments have reportedly been welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long taken a hard line on Iran. Meanwhile, unusual aerial activity near Iran’s eastern frontier has added to concerns of an imminent escalation.

Flight tracking data over the past 24 hours has shown repeated movements of US KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft near Iran’s border with Pakistan. These aircraft, designed to refuel fighter jets and bombers mid-air, allow stealth platforms such as the F-35, F-22 and B-2 to conduct long-range missions. Military analysts view the deployment of such refuelling aircraft close to a country’s borders as a potential indicator of strike preparations.

The broadcast also raised the possibility that the US could use routes via Pakistan in the event of military action. It noted that Washington has previously used Pakistani airbases, including Shamsi and Jacobabad, during operations linked to the Afghanistan war and CIA drone missions.

Reports suggested that Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, has recently met American and Israeli military advisers, sparking speculation that Islamabad could offer logistical support, including access to airbases. Pakistan has not officially commented on these claims.

Iran, however, has issued repeated warnings that any neighbouring country allowing its territory to be used for an attack would face retaliation. Analysts have described the situation as highly volatile, with the region on edge as diplomatic pressure, military signalling and regional rivalries converge.

As tensions rise, the coming hours are expected to be critical, with global attention focused on the White House deliberations and Tehran’s next move.