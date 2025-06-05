Trump Signs Proclamation Banning Travel For 12 Nations, Adds Restrictions On 7 Others

US President Donald Trump has issued a travel ban on 12 countries and imposed entry restrictions on seven others, citing national security concerns.

A ban was announced following a recent violent attack in Boulder, Colorado, targeting participants of a peaceful rally demanding the safe return of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity.

Trump signed a proclamation that states the 12 countries including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen were banned.

Additionally, the order partly restricts and limits the entry of nationals of the seven countries including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

"The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas. We don't want them," Trump said in a video statement on Wednesday, IANS reported.

US Homeland Security officials stated that Mohammed Sabry Solima, the perpetrator of the Colorado terror attack, was allowed into the country under the Biden Administration and overstayed his visa. White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson claimed on social media that President Trump prioritizes protecting Americans from foreign security threats.

"President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm. These commonsense restrictions are country-specific and include places that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or fail to share identity and threat information. President Trump will always act in the best of interest of the American people and their safety," Abigail Jackson said on X.

The recent proclamation reflected a series of travel bans issued during the first term of Trump's administration to seven majority-Muslim nations from coming to the US.

(With IANS inputs)