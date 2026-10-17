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  • /Trump suspends prospective 100% tariffs on Russian oil imports, granting major relief to India

Trump suspends prospective 100% tariffs on Russian oil imports, granting major relief to India

US President Donald Trump officially issued an executive waiver under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, putting prospective tariffs of up to 100% on hold for major buyers of Russian crude, including India.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Trump suspends prospective 100% tariffs on Russian oil imports, granting major relief to India
Image Credit: PM Modi with US President Donald Trump. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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