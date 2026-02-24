Trump tariff turmoil: How new 15% levy could shake global trade deals | Explained

The United States is once again at the centre of global trade uncertainty after President Donald Trump imposed a sweeping 15 percent tariff on Saturday, following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his previous trade measures. The latest move raises pressing questions about the future of trade agreements the US has signed with allies and trading partners.

Weeks after taking office in January 2025, Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on both adversaries and allies, sparking widespread concern about a trade war. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump had exceeded his authority. The Court noted that tariffs are a form of taxation, a power reserved for Congress under Article I of the Constitution.

The ruling, however, does not affect tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which cover steel, aluminium, lumber, and automobiles.

Trump responded angrily, calling the judges “fools and lapdogs” and “very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution.” He immediately signed an executive order under Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, initially imposing a 10 percent tariff on all trading partners. This was raised to the maximum of 15 percent on Saturday.

What is Section 122?

Section 122 allows the president to impose tariffs of up to 15 percent to address “large and serious balance-of-payments deficits.” The levy can last for 150 days unless extended by Congress, and Trump is the first president to use this law for broad tariffs.

The White House has exempted certain goods, including agricultural products such as beef and tomatoes, aerospace equipment, and essential raw materials that the US cannot produce domestically.

Impact on trade deals

The new tariffs cast doubt over existing trade agreements with countries that negotiated lower duties last year. Key questions remain --- will the 15 percent global tariff override negotiated rates? Will India face 18 percent as per its agreement or the newly imposed 15 percent?

Trump has said some deals will remain in place, but analysts note that the Supreme Court ruling removes the incentive for countries to strike early reciprocal agreements.

United Kingdom

The UK signed a trade deal last May to offset tariffs on steel (5 percent), aluminium (5 percent), and cars (25 percent). The agreement included zero tariffs on steel, aluminium, pharmaceuticals, and medical products.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, called the Supreme Court decision “murky” for business. While the UK’s steel and pharma deals remain unaffected, Bain warned that Trump’s 15 percent tariff “will be bad for trade, bad for US consumers and businesses, and weaken global economic growth.”

China

Trump had imposed heavy tariffs on China, triggering a trade war with reciprocal duties exceeding 100 percent in some categories. A trade truce in October 2025 set baseline tariffs at 10 percent and lowered a fentanyl-related levy. The Supreme Court ruling removes some of these tariffs, but duties on electric vehicles, steel, and aluminium remain.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said, “Tariffs and trade wars serve neither the US nor China’s interests. Both sides should work together to provide greater certainty for economic and trade cooperation.”

Trump plans to visit China from 31 March to 2 April to discuss trade.

South East Asia

Countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia signed agreements last year to lower tariffs. Malaysia’s duties fell from 25 percent to 19 percent, Cambodia’s from 49 percent to 19 percent, and Indonesia and Vietnam also negotiated reductions.

Trump’s trade representative, Jamieson Greer, confirmed that imports from these countries will continue to be taxed at the agreed rates, despite the new 15 percent blanket tariff.

India

India faced some of the highest US tariffs at 50 percent. Earlier this month, the US and India reached a framework deal: India agreed to reduce Russian oil purchases, while US tariffs on India’s key exports, including clothing, pharmaceuticals, precious stones, and textiles, would drop to 18 percent.

An Indian trade delegation scheduled to finalise details in the US has been postponed.

European Union

The EU struck a deal with the US last July to avoid a trade war, reducing tariffs on EU exports to 15 percent. The agreement had yet to take effect, pending parliamentary ratification, which has now been complicated by the Supreme Court ruling and Trump’s new tariffs.

An EU spokesperson said the bloc is in “close contact” with the US administration to clarify next steps.

Mexico and Canada

Mexico, protected by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), saw most exports exempt from Trump’s tariffs. The Supreme Court ruling will further reduce duties, but the USMCA review later this year introduces uncertainty.

Canada faces similar challenges, with steel, aluminium, lumber, and automobile tariffs remaining in place. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc warned that negotiations are ongoing as US tariffs continue to impact Canadian goods.

What’s next?

The global trading community is watching closely. Countries are seeking clarity on how the Supreme Court ruling interacts with Trump’s new tariffs, while exporters and businesses weigh the impact on existing agreements.

As Trump pushes forward with Section 122, global trade faces a period of heightened uncertainty, testing the resilience of long-standing agreements and international economic ties.