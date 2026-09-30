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Trump teams up for massive $15 billion deal with Indian conglomerate that once went bankrupt

The announcement comes weeks before the November 3 US midterm elections. Iowa has several competitive congressional contests this year, including a high-profile Senate race.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Trump teams up for massive $15 billion deal with Indian conglomerate that once went bankrupt
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump with Essar Group founder and vice chairman Ravi Ruia and his son, Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia. (Photo: X/@Essar)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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