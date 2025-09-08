Trump Voices Frustration After Russia’s Biggest Attack On Ukraine, Signals Tougher Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial attack on Ukraine.

He described the events as "a horrible waste of humanity" and admitted he was “not thrilled” with what was unfolding. He also expressed hope that the conflict would eventually be resolved.

On Sunday (local time), after Russia unleashed its most significant missile and drone assault on Ukraine so far, President Trump shared his dissatisfaction with the situation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump’s comments came shortly after he suggested that the US might increase sanctions on Russia.

These remarks followed statements by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who highlighted that coordinated efforts by the US and the European Union to impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil could potentially collapse Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

“If the US and EU impose stricter sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, it could lead to the complete collapse of Russia’s economy. That would be sufficient to bring Putin to the negotiating table,” Bessent explained.

Bessent added that the US is ready to ramp up pressure on Russia but emphasized the importance of support from European allies.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to join us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his approval of US's tariffs on nations continuing trade relations with Russia, calling it “the right idea.”

Zelensky stated, “I support the proposal to place tariffs on countries that persist in trading with Russia.”