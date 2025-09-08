Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957127https://zeenews.india.com/india/trump-voices-frustration-after-russia-s-biggest-attack-on-ukraine-signals-tougher-sanctions-2957127.html
NewsIndia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Trump Voices Frustration After Russia’s Biggest Attack On Ukraine, Signals Tougher Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial attack on Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Voices Frustration After Russia’s Biggest Attack On Ukraine, Signals Tougher SanctionsUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial attack on Ukraine.

He described the events as "a horrible waste of humanity" and admitted he was “not thrilled” with what was unfolding. He also expressed hope that the conflict would eventually be resolved.

On Sunday (local time), after Russia unleashed its most significant missile and drone assault on Ukraine so far, President Trump shared his dissatisfaction with the situation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump’s comments came shortly after he suggested that the US might increase sanctions on Russia.

These remarks followed statements by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who highlighted that coordinated efforts by the US and the European Union to impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil could potentially collapse Russia’s economy and force President Vladimir Putin to negotiate.

“If the US and EU impose stricter sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, it could lead to the complete collapse of Russia’s economy. That would be sufficient to bring Putin to the negotiating table,” Bessent explained.

Bessent added that the US is ready to ramp up pressure on Russia but emphasized the importance of support from European allies.

“We are prepared to increase pressure on Russia, but we need our European partners to join us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his approval of  US's tariffs on nations continuing trade relations with Russia, calling it “the right idea.”

Zelensky stated, “I support the proposal to place tariffs on countries that persist in trading with Russia.”

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK