Trump Vows To Revoke Biden Orders, Sign Series Of Executive Orders Following Swearing-In As 47th US President

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony as the 47th US president, Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that within hours of his taking office, he would be revoking dozens of "destructive and radical" executive orders issued by the Biden administration and declaring them "null and void" by tomorrow.

While addressing the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, Trump said, "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void," as per ANI reports.

Trump further stated that within hours of taking office, he would sign nearly 100 executive orders, emphasizing that his administration would act swiftly to tackle the country's challenges, including immigration, inflation, and border security.

Trump declared that the new administration would adhere to the motto "promises made, promises kept," expressing confidence that his second term would exceed the "success" of his first.

"Within hours of taking office, I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to 100 to be exact, many of which I will be describing in my address tomorrow...We will not waste a single moment in delivering on our promises to the people. The Trump administration will again live by the motto promises made, promises kept. And we kept those promises," he said.

"We had a very, very successful last administration. And this one, I think, is going to be even more successful, maybe a lot more successful if that's possible. Less than 24 hours from now, the invasion of our borders will end and the restoration of our sovereignty will begin...We will stop immediately criminals from pouring into our country from countries all over the world that will stop immediately. We will quickly defeat the inflation crisis and unlock the liquid gold," he added.

(With ANI inputs)