Trump Warns Of Possible Future US Strikes If Iran Rebuilds Nuclear Facilities

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that Iran's nuclear facilities have been totally wiped out. He also added that US would strike again if Iran rebuilds its nuclear sites.

Trump remarks follows US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth remark that US bombing campaingn obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.

"Based on everything we have seen - and I've seen it all - our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission," Hegseth said, as quoted by CNN.

However, as per CNN, citing intelligence sources, the centrifuges in Iran's nuclear facilities remain mostly functional, and enriched uranium stockpiles were likely moved before the strikes.



The US strikes targeted Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites, which inflicted heavy damage to above-ground structures, such as power infrastructure and facilities involved in uranium metal conversion, but failed to neutralise Iran's underground enrichment systems, as reported by CNN.



As per CNN, citing officials, the US used its B-2 bombers that dropped over a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs during the assault; underground components remained largely intact.



Israel, which conducted their own strikes before the US operation, also found less damage at Fordow than anticipated; however, it was earlier believed that the combined efforts may delay Iran's nuclear ambitions by up to two years, as reported by CNN.



CNN also reported the long-standing doubts over whether the US's Massive Ordnance Penetrators could penetrate Iran's deeply buried nuclear sites.

US on Saturday launched an attack on three key nuclear sites in Iran--Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Notably, US has been against Iran's nuclear programme.

(With ANI inputs)