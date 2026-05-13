Trump-Xi China Summit: Is Washington heading into Beijing's strategic trap or does US President still hold a card?

US President Donald Trump's high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing are scheduled to take place this week. A comparison is being drawn in diplomatic circles with Richard Nixon's historic 1972 meeting with Mao Zedong. The difference is that Nixon arrived in China from a position of strategic calculation. Trump arrives amid the Iran war, and the world, including India, is watching closely over what will be the result of the summit.

Since returning to the White House for his second term, Trump has quietly dismantled much of the strategic architecture that his predecessors spent twenty-five years building. The bipartisan consensus of containing China while deepening the alliance with India has been set aside. His steep tariffs last year hit US allies, India, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, harder than they hurt Beijing, which secured concessions after threatening to cut off America's supply of rare earth minerals.

How Trump Got Here

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Trump has also allowed China access to advanced H200 AI chips, reversing years of US policy that had denied Beijing such technology on national security grounds. He has weakened the Quad, the strategic grouping of India, Japan, Australia, and the United States formed in 2007 specifically to serve as a counterweight to Chinese influence, by skipping last year's Quad Summit in New Delhi and giving no indication of whether he will attend this year's, which Australia is due to host.

He has threatened to pull the United States out of NATO. He diverted American military assets from Asia to the Gulf during the Iran conflict, leaving Japan and South Korea, both of which face a genuine security threat from China, feeling exposed and uncertain about Washington's commitments.

Iran, China And Weakened Hand

Trump had originally planned this Beijing visit six weeks earlier. The Iran conflict forced a delay. He had hoped to arrive in China having ended the war from what he imagined would be a position of strength. That is not how things have played out.

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Beijing's alleged arming of Iran has been a running concern in Washington throughout the conflict, with US intelligence reports, including one broadcast on CNN last month, suggesting that China was routing shipments of shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems to Tehran even after the ceasefire. Two sources confirmed to the broadcaster that the transfers were continuing. Beijing also gave Iran access to its BeiDou satellite navigation system, helping Iranian missiles locate targets with greater precision.

China called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and helped broker the ceasefire, but it never applied meaningful pressure on Tehran to end the conflict. The war, meanwhile, drained critical US military stocks that could take years to replenish, making any confrontation with China or Russia considerably harder for America and its allies to sustain in the near term. This is the position from which Trump enters his negotiations with Xi.

How China Got So Strong

It would be too simple to lay all of this at Trump's door. China's rise was facilitated across decades and across administrations. Nixon opened the door, but it was presidents from Jimmy Carter to Bill Clinton who did much of the heavy lifting, supplying military equipment, transferring technology, and helping Beijing become the world's manufacturing centre. The United States backed China's entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001. Within eight years, China had become the world's largest goods exporter, up from seventh place in 2000. Over the following two decades, its economy grew twelve times over, and its foreign exchange reserves increased sixteenfold to $2.3 trillion. Last year, it posted a trade surplus of $1.2 trillion.

In his first term, Trump was genuinely tough on Beijing, imposing stiff tariffs and restricting access to critical technologies. Biden maintained and hardened those policies. Trump's choice of JD Vance and Marco Rubio, both outspoken China hawks, suggested continuity. One of the first documents Trump signed after his inauguration promised to prevent China from exploiting American technology and what the document called the country's "crown jewels."

Then Xi retaliated on tariffs and made plain that China held the leverage on critical minerals. Trump's position shifted. According to the Wall Street Journal, when the Pentagon sent Trump a draft of the National Security Strategy last autumn, branding China the top security threat, the President sent it back for revision. The final version settled for language about rebalancing America's economic relationship with China, a considerable retreat from the original framing.

What Trump Might Offer

A weakened president desperate for a deal is a dangerous negotiating partner for his own side. The concern among US allies is that Trump will offer Xi substantive concessions in exchange for modest, headline-friendly trade wins, China agreeing to buy more American soybeans or beef, for instance, while surrendering ground on matters of far greater consequence.

Speculation is circulating in diplomatic circles that Trump may dilute Washington's support for Taiwan, perhaps affirming support for peaceful unification or stating that the US opposes Taiwanese independence. He may also agree to reduce American troop numbers in Japan or South Korea. Having already announced the withdrawal of 5,000 soldiers from Germany, a drawdown in Asia cannot be dismissed as implausible.

Trump has also floated the idea of granting 600,000 Chinese student visas, which would make China the largest source of foreign students in the United States, overtaking India. The US intelligence community has been notably unenthusiastic about that prospect.

China's Problems Are Real Too

For all its strategic confidence, China is not without serious vulnerabilities going into these talks. Economic growth is estimated at 4.8 per cent this year, dependent heavily on exports at a time when those exports face headwinds. The average monthly income stood at just over $500 in 2025. A property crash five years ago left millions of Chinese citizens holding large loans on apartments they cannot sell.

The demographic picture is equally troubling. The population fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, and fewer babies were born than at any point since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. Xi has been tightening political control since taking office in 2012, but trust within the military remains fragile. He has continued to dismiss senior generals, including some he himself appointed, on corruption charges widely believed to mask deeper concerns about loyalty.

The United States, despite its recent difficulties, retains the world's largest economy and most powerful military. Trump does have leverage. The question is whether he has the patience and discipline to use it, or whether an impulsive negotiator will find himself outplayed by a calmer, more methodical adversary sitting across the table in Beijing.

What It Means For India

India, which is not formally part of the US security umbrella, has its own reasons to watch this summit carefully. Beijing has never stopped pressing its claims over Arunachal Pradesh. A Xi who comes away from Beijing feeling he has secured meaningful concessions from Washington will be a more emboldened Xi on every front, including the one that faces India. New Delhi will be hoping that whatever deal emerges from this week's talks does not come at the cost of the broader regional balance that India depends on for its own security.

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