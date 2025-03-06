US President Donald Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after a telephone conversation about the trade war, of trying to "use the issue to stay in power."

Trump shared details of conversation with Trudeau on social media and said, " He (Trudeau) was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what's going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power."

The US President also stated that nothing has convinced him the smuggling of fentanyl has stopped and mentioned that their conversation ended "somewhat" friendly.

"Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, “That’s not good enough.” The call ended in a “somewhat” friendly manner!" Trump said.

US President Donald J. Trump posts, "Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped. He said… pic.twitter.com/O2hleRtq6c March 5, 2025

Trump also stated that he told the Canadian PM it was due to Trudeau's "weak border policies" that large amounts of fentanyl and "illegal aliens" have entered the United States.

"For anyone who is interested, I also told Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada that he largely caused the problems we have with them because of his Weak Border Policies, which allowed tremendous amounts of Fentanyl, and Illegal Aliens, to pour into the United States. These Policies are responsible for the death of many people!," Trump added.

