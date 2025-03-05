The US has been Ukraine's main military supporter since the war with Russia started three years ago. While the Trump administration's aid suspension won't instantly weaken Ukraine's defences, it carries a significant setback. It risks taking away key weapons from Ukraine's arsenal and increases pressure on Kyiv to consider a peace deal.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over $180 billion in aid, including $66.5 billion in military support.

The US provides approximately 20 per cent of Ukraine's military supplies which includes the most lethal and important equipment, including longer-range missiles and Patriot air defence systems which help to shoot down the most powerful Russian projectiles.

Ukrainian troops also rely on Starlink satellite communication from Elon Musk and U.S. intelligence to track Russian movements and plan strikes. If America stops sharing satellite data, it would hurt Ukraine's ability to counterattack Russia.

How will it affect the war?

The U.S. move won't immediately affect the battlefield, where Ukraine is fighting a strong Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia's advance along the 1,000-kilometer front line, though Russia is still making slow progress at a high cost.

But, the aid pause will weaken Ukraine's air defenses and limit its ability to strike Russian targets deep behind the front lines.

(With agency inputs)