When the United States imposed a 104% total tariff on China, Beijing was quick to reciprocate, slapping US goods with almost equal levies. US President Donald Trump understood that his pressure tactics would not work with Beijing, and now the tariffs are on hold until August 12 as the two countries deliberate on a trade deal. Now, Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India, taking the levies to 51% and Indian leaders want the government to retaliate. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged the government to impose a counter 50% tariff on the United States.

PM Modi's Reaction

Reacting to the US pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to bow down and said that India won't bow down to these tactics. PM Modi on Thursday said that farmers remain India's top priority, stating that the country would never compromise their interests. "For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said.

China Backs India

Notably, Trump has been trying to push India against trade with Russia, alleging that New Delhi is funding Moscow's war machines against Ukraine. Russia recently said that every country has a right to choose its trading partners and the United States' attempt to force-cut trade between Russia and any other country is illegal and would be deemed as a threat. Now, China has backed India against the United States. Taking an excerpt from a newspaper, a Chinese spokesperson shared it on social media - "India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are."

China-Russia-India Troika

China has repeatedly said that it's keen on improving ties with India and making the dragon-elephant dance once again. Russia, too, has shown a keen interest in reviving the Russia-China-India troika. Trump's tariff move is not just hurting Indian exports but also sending a clear message that the United States can't be a trusted partner for New Delhi. Trump's growing ties with Pakistan have already irked India and now the additional tariffs are pushing India to look beyond America.

China-India Ties Revival

Donald Trump's growing ties with Pakistan have already irked India and now the tariffs are making India once again realise that America cannot be a trusted partner of New Delhi. This will make India look beyond the US and may bring China and India closer together. Former British Treasury Minister Jim O’Neill said in an interview that if the US is putting tariffs on India, which is the least anti-US member of the BRICS, then India might start rethinking its pro-US stand. "The last thing America wants is India and China becoming more friendly," he said, hinting that a stronger India and China would be a bigger headache for the US.

Trump's Nobel Prize Ambition

Since taking over as the President of the United States, Donald Trump has been pushing his case for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump claimed that he stopped six wars in six months, including that between India and Pakistan. The wars that Trump claims to have stopped are Israel and Iran; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; India and Pakistan; Serbia and Kosovo; and Egypt and Ethiopia. Now, Trump is so keen on pushing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for his Nobel Peace Prize dream that he appears ready to sacrifice a partner like India.

It's time for India to take on the United States head-on, as the Trump administration has already been favouring Pakistan and only statements are not going to help New Delhi's cause.