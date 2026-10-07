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'Trust of millions is my greatest strength': Modi reflects on 25 years at Seva Jyoti

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
'Trust of millions is my greatest strength': Modi reflects on 25 years at Seva Jyoti

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