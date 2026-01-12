German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday delivered a strong geopolitical and economic message from India, calling for deeper cooperation among “trusted actors” and warning against the risks of one-sided dependencies that can be weaponised.

Speaking at the India-Germany CEOs Forum, Merz underlined that the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for governments and businesses alike.

“There is the changing geopolitical landscape which brings opportunities and challenges for governments and businesses. If we want to remain competitive in this world and sustain long-term growth, we must strengthen our resilience,” Merz said.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat: At the India-Germany CEOs Forum, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says,"...There is the changing geopolitical landscape which brings opportunities and challenges for govt and businesses. If we want to remain competitive in this world and sustain…

While the German Chancellor did not name any specific country, his remarks are being viewed in a broader geopolitical context, particularly in the context of the evolving US position on NATO and recent developments related to Greenland. He further warned that excessive dependencies can be “weaponised,” posing serious risks to economic sovereignty.

“This means, partnering with trusted actors, promoting openness and fair competition and protecting our economic base against one-sided dependencies and their weaponization. For this, Germany supports an ambitious and economically meaningful India-EU FTA...We cannot let this chance go by," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, also shared a car ride following their engagements in Gujarat, reflecting the warm and friendly ties between the two leaders and the growing partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi posted a photo on X of himself and Merz inside the car after their meetings to underscore the strength of bilateral relations.

"The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding," the Prime Minister said in his post.