Truth is self-evident: Amit Shah on PM Narendra Modi's handling of coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

The Home Minister took to Twitter and tweeted in praise of PM Modi and said that Indians feel secure in the hands of PM Modi and the world community praises his efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah tweeted.

Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

The tweet from Shah came amid reports that the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 681 and the number of cases to 21,393 in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at16,454, while 4,257 people have been cured and discharged, one patient has migrated.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals. A total of 29 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, of which 18 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, eight from Gujarat, two from Rajasthan and one from Delhi, the ministry said.

Of the 681 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 269 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 103, Madhya Pradesh at 80, Delhi at 48, Rajasthan at 27, Andhra Pradesh at 24 and Telangana at 23.

The death toll reached 21 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu and 17 in Karnataka. Punjab has registered 16 deaths, while West Bengal has reported 15 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir. Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.