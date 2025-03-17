'Trying To Confuse People': JPC Chairman On AIMPLB Protest Against Waqf Bill

Jagadambika Pal, BJP MP and the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Sunday criticised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its planned protest against the Bill, claiming it could create divisions and challenge Parliament's authority to legislate.

He said that AIMPLB had already presented its concerns before the committee, and those points were taken into consideration in the report.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "The Joint Parliamentary Committee and Waqf had called AIMPLB before the committee after this amendment.

We took cognisance of the things highlighted by AIMPLB before the committee. Not only that, we also made it a part of our report...so why are they going to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi?...after the amendment, a better law is going to be formed...poor, women, widows and children will also benefit from Waqf..."

He further accused AIMPLB of trying to mislead people. "If they are going to hold a protest against this Waqf (amendment), somewhere they are trying to create hatred among people of the country and challenge the Parliament's right to form a law...they are trying to confuse people and create differences...this step taken by them is not democratic," Pal added.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a protest on Monday, March 17, at Delhi's Janta Mantar against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas claimed that the government aims to create divisions between Hindus and Muslims and incite unrest in the country.

"There have been continuous protests happening in various places, and press conferences are being held. We were supposed to hold a protest on March 13, but that day is Holi. On that day, the MPs will not be able to attend. Therefore, now we will hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on 17th March 2025," Ilyas said.

He added that people from all communities who supported us have been invited to this protest, including many MPs. The BJP always spreads hatred, but at least we expect that their allied parties will not support the BJP in this decision," he said.

Ilyas argued that Waqf properties are not given special protection, as claimed by the government. "To say that Waqf has special protection is wrong. The clause on 'Waqf by user' in this bill pertains to properties like mosques, dargahs, and burial grounds, which are not registered but are being used by Waqf as Waqf properties. Due to this, all unregistered properties will go," he said.

AIMPLB General Secretary Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi said that they tried to convince the government through all democratic means, but their concerns were not heard. "Now, we have no option but to go on a protest. The government wants to impose this amendment on us at any cost. We do not want the situation to worsen, but you (the government) want conflicts in every street and neighborhood, especially over mosques and cemeteries. We want to see a developed India, but in these circumstances, our dream cannot come true. This amendment is against the country. The government has misled our innocent Hindu brothers as well," Mujaddidi said.

He also emphasized that Muslims want development, but in these conditions, it will not be possible. "We want to tell the government clearly to change its attitude. We are firm on our protest," he emphasized.

The JPC tabled its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Parliament on February 13 amid opposition.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.