'Trying to create anarchy': BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi govt will fall in next one year' remark

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "creating anarchy" to topple the Modi government. This comes after the Congress MP claimed that the Modi-led government is set to fall within the next year.

Several BJP leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s “plan” had been exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly said during a meeting of the Congress Minority Department’s advisory council on Tuesday that the Modi government will collapse within a year.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement points towards a major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties, and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilizing India, against the country. This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation," wrote union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on X.

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Goyal also accused Gandhi and the Congress party of "habouring hate for India."

He further added, "Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions, and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India's internal affairs—this reveals what the Congress's true intentions are?"

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Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused Rahul Gandhi of plotting to unseat the Modi government by allegedly inciting riots across the country.

"Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the Modi government by inciting riots and through anarchy," Patra said in a video message.

The BJP MP further claimed that Congress MP's remark indicates to a "foreign agenda" to "end democracy in India."

"In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country," Patra added.

Another BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remark, claiming that the Congress leader was “losing his mind again".

In a post on X, Bhandari questioned “what exactly Rahul Gandhi is high on after returning from foreign trips".

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What actually Rahul Gandhi said?

While speaking at a Congress Committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that the Modi government will fall in the next one year. The Congress MP claimed that increasing economic discontent will be one the important reason for the collapse.

"When Modi ji was making reels while handing out candies in Italy, youth in India, tormented by paper leaks, were taking to the streets demanding justice. Because the NEET Paper Leak has ruined the futures of lakhs of students. Many children have even lost their lives. And Modi ji neither took responsibility, nor removed Dharmendra Pradhan, nor uttered a single word," Gandhi wrote on X.

While reposting videos of protests across the country regarding the NEET paper leak in a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent, then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading."