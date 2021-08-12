हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nizamuddin Baoli

Trying to swim in 150-feet deep Nizamuddin Baoli, 38-year-old drowns

A 38-year-old person identified as Barkat Pathan dorwned while trying to swim in the 150-feet deep Nizamuddin Baoli. 

Image for representation

A 38-year-old man named Barkat Mohd Pathan drowned in the 150-feet deep Nizamuddin Baoli on Tuesday evening, a report in the Indian Express said. He went there with his brother and the two took a dive into the Baoli but Barkat never emerged out of the water.

Indian Express quoted R P Meena, DCP (Southeast) saying, “We received a PCR call about a person drowning inside the dargah. A police team rushed to the spot and met Kamil. He told us he and his brother jumped into the baoli but he came out of the water soon as he was scared of drowning. He waited for Barkat to resurface but he drowned.”

After being informed of the incident, the police called the divers but they couldn't find the body on Tuesday evening. They were called again on Wednesday morning to search for the body.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Prima facie… the man died due to drowning, there seems to be no foul play. However, his family members said he often took bath in baoli and knew how to swim,” a police officer said.

The Nizamuddin area is known for its deep water bodies and shrines. The Baoli is one of the deepest water bodies in the Delhi-NCR area and even the best of swimmers remain cautious while diving into it. 

