'Trying To Threaten?': Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Opposition MP, Says Waqf Amendments 'Binding On All'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against the opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Waqf Bill, now renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. Countering an opposition MP's remark that minorities won't accept the bill, Shah asked was the member trying to threaten the government. The Home Minister said that the UMEED Bill is a law of the Indian government passed by the Parliament and is binding on all.

"A member here said that minorities will not accept this law. What is this—an attempt to threaten? This is a law passed by Parliament, and everyone must accept it. What does it even mean to say that you won’t accept the law? How can anyone claim that they will not abide by it? This is a law of the Government of India, and it will be binding on everyone. It must be accepted," said Shah.

Taking an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi and his constitution book posers, Shah said, "Waving the Constitution has suddenly become a trend. But according to this very Constitution, how can any decision—whether by the government or a private institution—be beyond the judgment of the honourable court? The courts of this country cannot be denied access to such decisions. Where will citizens take their grievances? Where will those whose land has been taken away go? This will not be allowed. You did this for vote-bank politics, and we reject it. This cannot continue. If anyone has grievances, they should go to the court, and the court will deliver justice."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha while responding to the Opposition MP's remarks on the bill, Shah said that the Waqf council and Waqf board came into existence in 1995 and non-Muslim will have no role in running religious affairs.

"That Waqf bill is interference in Muslims' religious matters and properties donated by them is fear-mongering for vote-bank...Non-Muslims in Waqf council, boards; these bodies purely for ensuring the administration of properties in accordance with stated aims..Waqf council, boards will be aimed at catching those exploiting Waqf properties," said Shah.

Shah alleged that the Waqf law was made 'extreme' in 2013 for appeasement politics and if it was not done then, this bill might not have been needed. Everything was going well. But there were elections in 2014, and overnight in 2013, the Waqf Act was turned extreme for appeasement. As a result, the Congress government handed over 123 VVIP properties in Lutyens Delhi to Waqf when elections were just around the corner, just 25 days away...," said the Home Minister.

"You (Opposition) would break this country...Through this House, I would like to tell Muslims of the country that not even one non-Muslim would come into your Waqf. This Act has no such provision. But what would the Waqf Board and Waqf Council do? To catch the people selling off Waqf properties and drive them out, to catch those who lease off their properties for 100 years in the name of Waqf. The income of Waqf is dropping, the income with which we have to do development for minorities and push them forward, that money is being stolen. Waqf Board and Council will catch that," Shah said.