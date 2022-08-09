TS CPGET 2022: Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test, TS CPGET 2022 admit card is out The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the CPGET 2022 admit card for the students who are going to appear for the entrance exam starting from August 11, 2022. Candidates will be required to key in their TS CPGET 2022 registration number and date of birth to access the admit card from the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in. Osmania University will be conducting the TS CPGET 2022 exams from August 11, 2022 in three shifts. First shift will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am, the Second shift will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift will be held from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

TS CPGET 2022 Admit card: Here is how to download the admit card

- Go to the official website-- cpget.tsche.ac.in

- On the appeared homepage, click on the download Hall Ticket ' link

- Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

- A new login page would open

- Key in your registration number and date of birth

- Submit your credentials

- TS CPGET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

- Check the details on the admit card and download it

- Take a printout for future references.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their CPGET 2022 admit card while appearing for the exam.

The state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 are conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and five years integrated programmes (M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities. Candidates should note that there is no entrance exam for some subjects, namely M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian and Theatre Arts.