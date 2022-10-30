topStories
NewsIndia
TS DOST 2022

TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment result DECLARED at dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

TS Dost seat allotment result for special phase is released, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase
  • The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31
  • TS DOST 2022 registration was closed on October 28

Trending Photos

TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment result DECLARED at dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment list. The candidates can check the result on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. As per TSCHE, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, out of 11,964 candidates provided with web options. The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31, the aspirants have to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat.

Direct link to check DOST allotment

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link
Use log-in credentials- application number, password
TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference

TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration. 

Live Tv

TS DOST 2022TS DOST 2022 Seat allotmentts dost application 2022dost application 2022dost applicationts dost special drive 2022ts dost 2022 notificationts dost registrationspecial drive tschetsche ts dost

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series