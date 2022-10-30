TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment result DECLARED at dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here
TS Dost seat allotment result for special phase is released, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment result.
- A total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase
- The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31
- TS DOST 2022 registration was closed on October 28
Trending Photos
TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment list. The candidates can check the result on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. As per TSCHE, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, out of 11,964 candidates provided with web options. The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31, the aspirants have to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat.
Direct link to check DOST allotment
TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check Seat Allotment Result
Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in
Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link
Use log-in credentials- application number, password
TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference
TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration.
Live Tv
More Stories