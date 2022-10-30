TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment result DECLARED at dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) seat allotment list. The candidates can check the result on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. As per TSCHE, a total of 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats in the special drive phase, out of 11,964 candidates provided with web options. The candidates have to self-report at the college till October 31, the aspirants have to pay Rs 500 to secure a seat.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result link

Use log-in credentials- application number, password

TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download DOST 2022 seat allotment list and take a print out for further reference

TS DOST 2022 registration was earlier closed on October 28. TSCHE announces DOST special drive admission process for students who have missed the DOST registration.