TS EAMCET 2020 admit card released for engineering stream: Check how to download

The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for engineering course was released on Thursday by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on its official website. The examination for engineering stream will be conducted from September 9-14.

The candidates can download their admit card on or before September 7. The official website said, "Engineering (E) Stream Hall Ticket downloading service is enabled and candidates are advised to download on or before 07-09-2020."

TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses will be conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts each day. A total of 1,42,860 candidates have registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.

The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is scheduled for 21,758 registered candidates from September 21 to 24.

The admit card for TS EAMCET agriculture and medical courses will be released on September 21 and the exams will be held on September 28 and 29. More than 78,000 students have registered for TS EAMCET Agriculture exams which will be held on September 28 and 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day.

How to download the hall ticket or admit card:

1) Visit the official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx

2) Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link

3) Enter TS EAMCET Registration Number, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number and DOB (Date of Birth).

4) After entering all the details, click on the ‘Get Hall Ticket’ button.

5) The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

6) Download and take out a print

TS EAMCET-2020 will be held in 20 Test Zones spread in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It consists of 5 Test Zones in Hyderabad, 11 Test Zones in rest of Telangana and 4 Test Zones in Andhra Pradesh.