TS EAMCET 2021: Telangana likely to release results today, here's how to check

New Delhi: Telangana is likely to release the results of the TS EAMCET 2021 on Wednesday (August 25, 2021). The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 will reportedly be announced at 11 AM.

Once announced, the candidates can check their TS EAMCET 2021 results on the official websites - tsche.ac.in and eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Here's how to check TS EAMCET 2021 result

1. Once TS EAMCET 2021 result is announced, visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Search 'EAMCET results 2021 link' available on the homepage and click on it.

3. It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

4. Click on the 'submit' option.

5. Your TS EAMCET 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.

The TS EAMCET 2021 first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30. Students can fill in basic information online, pay the processing fees and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked a slot will be done between September 4 and 11 and web options will be made available from September 4 to 13.

The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15.

Students are advised to continuously check the official website https://tseamcet.nic.in for more details.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is a prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in Universities and private colleges in Telangana.

Live TV