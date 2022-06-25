TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET 2022 admit cards. Students can download their TS EAMCET hall tickets by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till July, 11. TS EAMCET exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 15 and August 18, 19, 20.

TS EAMCET 2022: Here's how to download your admit card

Visit the TSCHE website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the hall ticket download link Login with the required credentials Download your TS EAMCET hall ticket and take printout for exam day

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to UG professional courses like Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy. Application without a late fee for TS EAMCET was closed on May 28 but by paying a late fee, candidates can apply for the exam up to July 7.

