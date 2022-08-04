TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 has been released online for AM stream. Candidates who gave the exam for Agriculture and Medical streams can download the TS EAMCET Answer Key, Response Sheets now from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download the Telangana EAMCET answer key from the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the EAMCET 2022 AM answer key, the university has also released the EAMCET 2022 question papers and the candidate's response sheet.

TS EAMCET 2022 (AM): Here is how to download the answer key

- Candidates must visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Response Sheets, Master Question Paper and Preliminary Key (AM).'

- A new page would open where you can enter your login details as asked.

- Your EAMCET Response Sheet, Answer Key for AM stream would be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

JNTU Hyderabad has conducted the TS EAMCET 2022 examination for Agriculture and Medical stream on July 30 and 31, 2022. The EAMCET 2022 Agriculture and Medical stream entrance exam were initially scheduled for July 14 and July 15 but the exams were postponed due to the torrential rains across Telangana.