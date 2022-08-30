NewsIndia
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Slot Booking Date extended on tseamcet.nic.in- Check schedule here

TS EAMCET 2022: TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 schedule has been revised, as per the information on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in, check revised schedule below.

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 dates have been changed due to an extension of deadlines for some steps. The slot booking and other dates for TS EAMCET counselling have been extended, according to updates from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. Additionally, more information is accessible on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

Booking slots for the TS EAMCET Counseling 2022 exam is currently possible through September 1, 2022. Additionally, candidates who have not yet moved on with the TS EAMCET Certificate Verification will have until September 2, 2022, to do so. This also allows TSCHE to prolong the expiration date for web choices until September 3, 2022. ALSO READ: JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration begins for BTech admissions

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Counselling dates

Details Date
TS EAMCET Counselling Slot Booking last date September 1, 2022
EAMCET Counselling Certificate Verification last date September 2, 2022
TS EAMCET Web Options last date September 3, 2022
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result To be announced later
Official website tseamcet.nic.in

It is advisable for candidates taking part in TS EAMCET Counseling 2022 to take note of these dates and proceed with the process appropriately. They must also be aware that they must continue with the admissions process, which includes reporting and other steps after the TS EAMCET seat allocation outcome is made public. For further updates, check back both here and on the official website.


 

