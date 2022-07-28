NewsIndia
TS ECET 2022 Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ecet.tsche.ac.in, exams from THIS DATE- Check details here

TS ECET 2022: Candidates can download the hall ticket for the TS ECET 2022 exam using their application number, date of birth and other login details, scroll down to check more details

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • TS ECET Admit Card has been released by JNTU Hyderabad
  • The TS ECET 2022 admit card has been reissued to all registered students
  • The admit card has now been released in accordance with the revised exam date

TS ECET 2022: The TS ECET 2022 admit card has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad. The TS ECET 2022 admit card can be downloaded directly from ecet.tsche.ac.in. Aspirants must enter their registration number, qualifying hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the TS ECET 2022 admit card. 

The TS ECET 2022 admit card has been reissued to all registered students. JNTUH had previously released the TS ECET admit card, but the entrance exam had been postponed. The admit card has now been released in accordance with the revised exam date. The TS ECET exam will be held on August 1, 2022. ALSO READ: ESIC RECRUITMENT 2022: Apply for Super Specialist jobs at esic.nic.in- Check elgibilty, Age limit and other details here

TS ECET 2022: Here’s how to downlaod admit card

  • Visit TS ECET 2022 official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the hall ticket link.
  • Enter TS ECET 2022 registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a print out.

TS ECET 2022; direct link to download admit card here

TS ECET admit card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card

The following information will be available on the TS ECET 2022 admit card. Aspirants should double-check the information and contact authorities if there is any discrepancy.

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Time and date of the exam
  • Name and address of the exam centre
  • Gender
  • Exam Day Instructions of TS ECET 2022

JNTU administers the TS ECET 2022 entrance examination on behalf of TSCHE. The TS ECET 2022 exam had previously been postponed due to heavy rains across the state.

 

 

