TS ECET Admit Card 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad is scheduled to release the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test admit card 2022 today, July 08. Once released, the TS ECET 2022 admit card will be available on the official website-- ecet.tsche.ac.in. The JNTU Hyderabad is scheduled to conduct the Telangana TS ECET 2022 on July 13 in CBT mode in 2 shifts.

Here's how to Download TS ECET Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the "TS ECET hall ticket" link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit, TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Download your TS ECET 2022 hall ticket and take a printout for exam day

The TS ECET exam will be conducted on July 13 in two shifts, 1st from 9 AM to 12 Noon and 2nd from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are required to report at the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the TS ECET 2022 exam. The TS ECET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state.

