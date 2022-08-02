TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Answer Key released at 6 PM as per the official notification. The answer key is available for download at the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2022 exam on August 1.

TS ECET Answer Key 2022: How to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ECET Response Sheets 2022, Answer Key.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your TS ECET hall ticket number, password and other login details.

- Your TS ECET answer key and response sheets will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.



TS ECET 2022 Answer Key Objections

Candidates can also raise their objections against the answers provided in the key through the TS CET official website. The TS ECET 2022 objection link is also available from 6 pm onwards today and candidates can challenge the answer key till August 4, 2022, at 4 pm.