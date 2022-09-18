NewsIndia
TS ECET 2022

TS ECET 2022: Telangana Seat Allotment Result DECLARED on tsecet.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result, scroll down for the direct link to download allotment result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result. The candidates can check the TS ECET allotment order on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The registrations for the TS ECET 2022 First Phase began on September 7, 2022. The allotment result has been released for the first phase and candidates will have to select college wise to check if they have been allotted a seat or not. Those candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first phase, need not worry as they can register for the final phase.

Direct Allotment link here

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in
Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials
Submit details and access TS ECET seat allotment result
Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference

Once the candidates have been allotted seats, the next process of paying the tuition fee and completing self-reporting will start. The self-reporting has to be done through the official website itself. The TS ECET counselling 2022 spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30. 

ts ecet 2022TelanganaTelangana Seat AllotmentTelangana State Engineering Common Entrance TestTs Ecet 2022 Seat Allotment ResultTs Ecet 2022 Seat Allotmentts ecet 2022Seat AllotmentecetTelangana Seat Allotment 2022

