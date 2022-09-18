TS ECET 2022: Telangana Seat Allotment Result DECLARED on tsecet.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result. The candidates can check the TS ECET allotment order on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. The registrations for the TS ECET 2022 First Phase began on September 7, 2022. The allotment result has been released for the first phase and candidates will have to select college wise to check if they have been allotted a seat or not. Those candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first phase, need not worry as they can register for the final phase.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in

Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials

Submit details and access TS ECET seat allotment result

Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference

Once the candidates have been allotted seats, the next process of paying the tuition fee and completing self-reporting will start. The self-reporting has to be done through the official website itself. The TS ECET counselling 2022 spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on September 30.