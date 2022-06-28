NewsIndia
TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result DECLARED at tsbie.cgg.gov.in- check topper list, pass percentage and more here

TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Board declared the TS Inter Results 2022 at the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, nearly 9 lakh students appeared in exams of which over 63% students passed the TS Inter exams 2022 from 1st year and over 67% passed from 2nd year. 

 

TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, June 28, 2022 declared the TS Inter Results 2022. The Telangana state education board held a press conference at 11 AM to announce the TSBIE Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022. Of the lakh students who appeared in the TS Inter exams 2022, 63.32% of students passed the from 1st year and 67.16% passed from 2nd year. Students can now check their scorecards or TSBIE IPE marks memo on the board website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and once again girls out performed boys in Telangana Intermediate exams.

TS Inter Results 2022: Girls outshine boys in Telangana Intermediate exams

9,28,262 students appeared in the TS inter exams 2022. Girls have once again outperformed boys. The pass rate for girls in TS inter 2nd year is 75.86 percent, while only 60 percent of boys passed the exam. Students must score at least 35% in each subject and overall to pass the TS inter exam. Students must pass both the theoretical and practical components of subjects that have both.

TS Inter Results 2022: Websites to check Telangana Board Result

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in

Telangana Board Result 2022: How to check results via official website

Step 1: Go to the TSBIE official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to, “TS Inter 2022 Result” on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the required login credentials

TSBIE IPE 2022 Marks Memo: Direct LINK

Step 4: Now, the results for the 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard

Telangana Board ANNOUNCED the TS Inter Results 2022, students can check TSBIE IPE 2022 Mark's Memos for 1st and 2nd year via SMS, Digi locker and mobile app other than the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

