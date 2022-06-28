NewsIndia
TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result DECLARED at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, here's how to check Manabadi marks memo if website crashed

Telangana Board ANNOUNCED the TS Inter Results 2022, students can check TSBIE IPE 2022 Mark's Memos for 1st and 2nd year via SMS, Digi locker and mobile app other than the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter Results 2022 today, June 28, 2022. Telangana state education board declared the results for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams 2022 at 11 am in a press conference. Approximately 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 from May 6 to May 24. of which % passed the TS Inter exams 2022. Students can now check their scorecards or TSBIE IPE marks memo on the board website tsbie.cgg.gov.in once. 

TS Inter result 2022: Official websites to check your TSBIE marks memo

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter result 2022: How to check your TSBIE Result

  • Visit the board website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on the "TSBIE IPE 2022 Mark's Memos" link on the home page.

TS Inter Result 2022: Direct Link For TSBIE Mark memo here

  • Login with hall ticket number and date of birth, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the mark sheet and save it for future use.

Inter 1st year result 2022 TS Via SMS

Students can check their  Telangana Intermediate 1st year results 2022 by sending a text message TSGEN1<registration number> on 56263 

Inter 2nd year result 2022 TS Via SMS

Students can check their  Telangana Intermediate 2nd year results 2022 by sending a text message TSGEN2<registration number>  56263

Check your TS Inter Result 2022 via Mobile App

  • Go to the google play store 
  • On the search bar type ‘T App Folio’ and download the app 
  • After the app is downloaded fill the required details like – candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).
  • Check the details once and click on submit, your will appear on the screen

TS Inter Result 2022 via Digi locker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number on the login page

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ section, click on the designated link to TS Inter results

TS Inter Results 2022: LIVE Update 

Step 4: Then submit the year, name, and roll number

Step 5: TS Inter results will now be flashed on the screen

This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022 while the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

