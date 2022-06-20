TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 date and timing soon. Earlier the Telangana Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd year were runored to be released today June 15, 2022, however, they were not declared. Telangana 1st 2nd Year Intermediate result dates would be announced soon on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the latest media reports, tentatively the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Result 2022 are expected in third week of June, before June 24, 2022. Candidates must note that the official confirmation about the date and time for Telangana inter results is still awaited.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once the TS Intermediate results 2022 are declared. This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022 while the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can check and download the result.

TS Inter Results 2022: Official website to check your result

tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 2022: Here's how to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year

Results, once declared, students can check their scorecard following these updates

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2022 Result.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The exams were conducted offline in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

