TS PECET 2022 Result DECLARED on pecet.tsche.ac.in- Direct link to check PECET scorecard here

TSCHE has declared the TS PECET 2022 Result 2022, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS PECET 2022 Result DECLARED on pecet.tsche.ac.in- Direct link to check PECET scorecard here

TS PECET2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared the TS PECET 2022 Result. The results for the TS PECET 2022 exam were declared by the Chairman on TSCHE, Professor R. Limbadri. Candidates can check their PECET results on the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. The results of the TS PECET 2022, or Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, were released on September 24, 2022. The official website also hosts the rankcard.

Direct link to download scorecard

TS PECET result 2022: Steps to check 

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Rank Card” link

Key in your TS PECET Hallticket Number and Date of Birth

Submit and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

TS PECET 2022 exam was conducted on September 21, 2022 by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of TSCHE. Candidates who wish to apply for admission into B.P.Ed 2 Years course and D.P.Ed. 2 Years Course appeared for the physical education common entrance test. Counselling dates and detailed schedule would be announced soon.

