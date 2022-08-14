TS PGECET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released Telangana State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 answer key. Candidates can download TS PGCET answer key from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Question papers and response sheets of candidates have also been released along with the TS PGECET answer key. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by sending an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in till August 17.

"The Master copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed on the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The students have to submit their objections in the above format corresponding to Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be further entertained," reads the official notification.

TS PGECET is a state-level competitive exam for admission to PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) courses.