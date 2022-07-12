TS POLYCET Result 2022: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET Result 2022 is expected to be announced soon. As per local media reports Telangana SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training) the TS POLYCET Result 2022 is expected on July 13 or 14, however, an official confirmation is yet awaited. TSBTET Hyderabad has already released the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on the official website-- polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET can check their scores by downloadng the answer key from the official website.

TS Polycet 2022: Here's how to download your Manabadi TS POLYCET results

Once released, candidates who appeared for TS POLYCET 2022 can check their results by following the steps given below-

Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in On the home page, click on the "TS POLYCET Result 2022" link Entre TS POLYCET login credentials like Roll number, date of birth etc. Submit, Your TS POLYCET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen for download

"All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2022 examination on 30-06-2022, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2022 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email- jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 02-07-2022 by 04.00 PM," stated the board on its official website.

Here's how to download TS Polycet 2022 answer key

Visit the official website-- polycetts.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the TS Polycet Answer key link 2022

TS Polycet Answer key PDF 2022 will appear on the screen

Check the answer key

The TS POLYCET examination is conducted for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.

