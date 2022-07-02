TS POLYCET Result 2022: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET Result 2022 will be announced soon. As per local media reports, the TS POLYCET Result 2022 is expected on July 13 or 14. Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad has already released the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on the official website-- polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET can check their scores by downloadng the answer key from the official website.

"All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2022 examination on 30-06-2022, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2022 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email- jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 02-07-2022 by 04.00 PM," stated the board on its official website.

Here's how to download TS Polycet 2022 answer key

Visit the official website-- polycetss.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the TS Polycet Answer key link 2022

TS Polycet Answer key PDF 2022 will appear on the screen

Check the answer key

The TS POLYCET examination is conducted for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.

