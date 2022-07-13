TS Polycet Result 2022: Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET 2022 Result has been declared. TS POLYCET results are now available on the official website polycetts.nic.in. Examination was conducted on June 30, 2022. State Board of Technical Education, SBTET has already released the answer key on the official website. The results have been released on the website as well now. The Rank Cards are now available on polycet.ts.nic.in. Students are also advised to visit TS SBTET for latest updates and information.

TS POLYCET 2022 Result: Here is how to check the result

- Go to the official website polycetts.nic.in

- On the home page, click on POLYCET 2022 Result link – or click on the direct link provided below

- A new wndow would open

- Enter your POLYCET TS Hall Ticket Number and submit

- Your result would be available on the screen

Students who qualify would now have to appear for the counselling. The counselling schedule would be released online on the official website in due course of time. The POLYCET is a state-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to diploma courses in Polytechnic courses offer by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state.

The entrance test was held on June 30. A total of 1,13,979 students registered for the test and of them, 1,04362 appeared. A total of 79,038 (75.73%) students have qualified in the MPC stream and 79,117 (75.8%) students have qualified in the MBiPC stream. The minimum qualifying marks in TS POLYCET 2022 is 33% or 36 out of 120 for all categories, except for SC and ST for whom the minimum marks is 1.