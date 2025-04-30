TS SSC Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Result DECLARED At bse.telangana.gov.in - Check Direct Link To Scores Here

TS SSC Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has officially declared the SSC (Class 10) Results for the academic year 2024–25. The results were released today on the board’s official website bse.telangana.gov.in much to the anticipation of over five lakh students across the state.

The SSC exams were conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2025, covering key subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and various languages. Students can now access their provisional marksheets online by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

How to Check TS SSC 2025 Results Online

Students should follow the steps below to download their provisional marks memo from the official website:

- Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

- Click on the link labeled “TS SSC 10th Exam Result 2025.”

- Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

- Click on “Submit” to view your result.

- The screen will display subject-wise grades and CGPA.

- Click “Download” and print the provisional marksheet for future use.

- Details to Check in the Provisional Marksheet

TS SSC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS

To make the results more accessible, the board has also activated an SMS service. Students can send an SMS in the format TS10<space>Roll Number to 56263. The result will be delivered directly to their mobile phone.

TS SSC Result 2025: The online provisional marks memo will include the following key details:

- Student’s Name and Roll Number

- District Name

- Subject-wise Grades (A1 to F)

- Overall CGPA

- Pass/Fail Status

Students are advised to verify their personal and academic details on the marksheet. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to their respective school authorities or the board.

Revaluation and Recounting to Begin in May

The board is expected to open the revaluation and recounting application window in early May. Students who are not satisfied with their results may apply for a review of their answer scripts. The revaluation facility will remain open until June 2025. Details on application fees and procedures will be shared after the result announcement.