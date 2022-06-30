NewsIndia
TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana Class 10th Result DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in- Direct link for marks memo here

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the TS SSC result 2022 today June 30, 2022, students can check their result on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

TS SSC Results 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the TS SSC result 2022 today June 30, 2022. Telangana 10th result 2022 is out on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can access Telangana state board 10th result 2022 by entering their hall ticket numbers. Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana state education minister, released the TS SSC exam results on June 30 at 11.30 a.m. Students who took the TS SSC exams can check their TS 10th result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The TS SSC exams 2022 were held this year from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

Students must secure 35% in each subject to pass the Telangana SSC exam. ALSO READ: HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED at hpbose.org- direct LINK for marks memo here

TS SSC Result 2022: Here is how you can check result via official website

  • Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click the link "TS SSC results 2022" on the homepage.
  • Enter the hall ticket number as well as the captcha code.
  • Select the 'find result' tab.
  • The TS 10th class result 2022 will be displayed on the monitors.
  • Make a note of it for future use.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results was released on June 28, 2022. A total of 63.32 percent of students passed the first-year exam, and 67.7 percent passed the second-year exam. 

