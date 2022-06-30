TS SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the TS SSC result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Telangana 10th result 2022 is posted on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can access Telangana state board 10th result 2022 by entering their hall ticket numbers.

Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana state education minister, released the TS SSC exam results on June 30 at 11.30 a.m. Students who took the TS SSC exams can check their TS 10th result 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check result via official website

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click the link "TS SSC results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter the hall ticket number as well as the captcha code.

Select the 'find result' tab.

The TS 10th class result 2022 will be displayed on the monitors.

Make a note of it for future use.

Telangana Class 10th result 2022: Other websites to check result

TS SSC Class 10th Result 2022: Check scorecards via SMS

The students can also get their SSC results via SMS. To get the TS SSC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type TS10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

TS SSC Result 2022: Check scorecards via Mobile App

The result can be found on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in — by clicking on the 'SSC Result' link on the home page. The Telangana government also has an official mobile app called 'T App Folio.' Students can get this app from the Google Play Store.

On June 28, 2022, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams. The first-year exam was passed by 63.32 percent of students, and the second-year exam was passed by 67.7 percent.