TS SSC Supply Results 2022: Manabadi Telangana 10th Supplementary Result DECLARED at manabadi.co.in- Direct link here

TS SSC Supply Results 2022 has released today as per the latest update on manabadi for candidates who gave the Telangana Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2022, scroll down for more details.

TS SSC Supply Results 2022: The Telangana State SSC Supplementary Results 2022 is released. The results have been released on both the Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in, and the TS SSC website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The outcomes have been made public. The TS SSC Supply Result is being released today, according to the most recent information on the Manbadi website. The connection has been activated, so the candidates can check their results.

To view the results, applicants must provide their roll number and other information. On the Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in, the outcome has been made public. ALSO READ: TS ECET 2022 Date: TSCHE Counseling Schedule RELEASED 

TS SSC Supply Result 2022: How to Check

  • Visit the manabadi website - manabadi.co.in
  • Then click on the TS SSC Supply Result
  • Enter the details asked to
  • After that, the results will show on the screen
  • Download the result
  • Keep a copy of the same for your reference

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022; direct link here

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 took place between August 1 and August 10, 2022. According to the most recent update on the manabadi website, the candidates who enrolled for the TS SSC Supply Exam 2022 have received their results today.

 

