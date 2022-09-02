TS SSC Supply Results 2022: The Telangana State SSC Supplementary Results 2022 is released. The results have been released on both the Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in, and the TS SSC website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The outcomes have been made public. The TS SSC Supply Result is being released today, according to the most recent information on the Manbadi website. The connection has been activated, so the candidates can check their results.

To view the results, applicants must provide their roll number and other information. On the Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in, the outcome has been made public. ALSO READ: TS ECET 2022 Date: TSCHE Counseling Schedule RELEASED

TS SSC Supply Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the manabadi website - manabadi.co.in

Then click on the TS SSC Supply Result

Enter the details asked to

After that, the results will show on the screen

Download the result

Keep a copy of the same for your reference

The TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 took place between August 1 and August 10, 2022. According to the most recent update on the manabadi website, the candidates who enrolled for the TS SSC Supply Exam 2022 have received their results today.