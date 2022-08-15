TSLPRB 2022 Answer Key: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, TSLPRB has issued the TSLPRB SI Answer Key 2022. On the official website, tslprb.in, candidates who took the Telangana Police SI Exam have until today, August 15, 2022, to file their objections and challenge the answer key. The TSLPRB Key was released on August 12, 2022. Today is the final day for applicants to object to and contest the preliminary answer key for the TSLPRB SI Exam 2022, according to the official announcement.

TSLPRB 2022 SI Answer Key – Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board - tslprb.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'PWT Preliminary Key of English-Telugu Version,' under the SCT SI section.

A new page would open with the PDF file of the SI answer key.

Scroll through it to check the answers and raise your objections, if any

Use the web template provided to you to challenge the answer key

Pay the fee, if any, and submit your objection

The TSLPRB SI 2022 exam answer key can still be raised and challenged until today, August 15, 2022, at 5 PM. On August 7, 2022, the TSLPRB held the Telangana Police SI Exam. In order to fill 554 openings for the position of Sub Inspector in the Telangana Police, TSLPRB recruitment 2022 is being held. All candidates who make the shortlist will thereafter get calls regarding the hiring process.



