topStories
NewsIndia
TSPSC 2022

TSPSC 2022: Telangana group 1 answer key RELEASED on tspsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TSPSC 2022 Answer key released, candidates will be able to raise their objections to the preliminary answer key from tomorrow, October 31, 2022 onwards till November 4, 2022. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TSPSC 2022: Telangana group 1 answer key RELEASED on tspsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TSPSC 2022: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published group 1 prelims master answer key. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination can now visit the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in and download it. Along with the master answer keys, Telangana Public Service Commission has also released the question papers and OMR response sheets of candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Prelims exam. Candidates will be able to raise their objections to the preliminary answer key from tomorrow, October 31, 2022 onwards till November 4, 2022. 

TSPSC group 1 Answer Key

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 - Here is how to download

Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the links provided for the master answer key, question paper or OMR sheet for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims
Download the PDF files and save for future references

In order to download their OMR Sheets for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims exam, candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to access the answer sheets. Candidates can download the OMR sheets till November 29, 2022 till 5 PM. TSPSC conducted the Group 1 Preliminary Examination on October 16, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. The TSPSC Group 1 2022 exam was conducted in all 33 districts in the state of Telangana.

Live Tv

TSPSC 2022Telangana examTSPSC Answer KeyTSPSC Answer key 2022TSPSCTelanganaTSPSC Group 1sarkari examsarkari naukri

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series