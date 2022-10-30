TSPSC 2022: Telangana group 1 answer key RELEASED on tspsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TSPSC 2022: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published group 1 prelims master answer key. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination can now visit the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in and download it. Along with the master answer keys, Telangana Public Service Commission has also released the question papers and OMR response sheets of candidates who appeared for the Group 1 Prelims exam. Candidates will be able to raise their objections to the preliminary answer key from tomorrow, October 31, 2022 onwards till November 4, 2022.

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 - Here is how to download

Visit the official website - tspsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the links provided for the master answer key, question paper or OMR sheet for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims

Download the PDF files and save for future references

In order to download their OMR Sheets for the TSPSC Group 1 Prelims exam, candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to access the answer sheets. Candidates can download the OMR sheets till November 29, 2022 till 5 PM. TSPSC conducted the Group 1 Preliminary Examination on October 16, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. The TSPSC Group 1 2022 exam was conducted in all 33 districts in the state of Telangana.