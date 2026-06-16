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Telegram blocked in India ahead of NEET Re-Exam 2026; Authorities focus on preventing misinformation and leak claims

Telegram banned: The Telegram app has been banned in India till June 22 in order to prevent misinformation and rumors.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Telegram blocked in India ahead of NEET Re-Exam 2026; Authorities focus on preventing misinformation and leak claims

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