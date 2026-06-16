/Telegram blocked in India ahead of NEET Re-Exam 2026; Authorities focus on preventing misinformation and leak claims

Telegram banned: With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, authorities have intensified efforts to curb misinformation, fake paper leak claims and activities that could compromise the integrity of the examination process.
Therefore, the Telegram app has been banned in India till June 22 in order to prevent misinformation and rumors.
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