'Tu Mumbai Aa Raha Hai': Man Turns Auto Rickshaw Into Karaoke Stage; Viral Video Inspires Internet

A video has gone viral on social media in which a Mumbai-based auto-rickshaw driver was seen singing Bollywood classics inside his auto rickshaw as he drives through the city. Inspired by his love for music, the man has turned his auto rickshaw into a moving karaoke stage. A video of him singing Phir Wahi Raat Hai from the 1979 film Ghar has gone viral on the Internet, spreading a lot of happiness and delight.

The video clip was shared on the social media platform Instagram by Manoj Baadkar. It has garnered over seven lakh views so far. According to the caption, the video was shot in Mumbai's Juhu area on Saturday at around 11 pm.

After the video went viral, users on social media heaped praise and lauded the man for living his passion and using his talent to good effect. "Living his passion while driving a rickshaw because passion doesn't pay bills, more power to him," a user wrote. "This is how you balance work and passion," said another.

Other users were seen admiring his zest for life. "He's not just driving; he's enjoying every moment. That's the way to live," one of the users said. : Tu mumbai aa raha hai oo sry ye to Mumbai hi hai ( You are coming to Mumbai, ohh this is Mumbai only), a user said. Praising the auto driver, a user said “Kitne pyare pyare log v hai apne dharti pe (such lovely people are their on our earth).

Lauding the man for his craziness, a user said, “Lovely Bhai (brother) uniqueness needed in a crazy city…”. “Responsibility over Passion,” a user said.