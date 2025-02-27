Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New SEBI Chairman, Replaces Madhabi Puri Buch

New Delhi: The Government on Thursday appointed Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Pandey, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre, will take over from Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure ends on February 28.

The Finance Ministry had invited applications for the SEBI chief’s position, with February 17 as the deadline. Unlike Buch’s immediate predecessors, Ajay Tyagi and U.K. Sinha, who were granted extended terms, Buch will step down at the end of her tenure.

Who is Tuhin Kanta Pandey?

Pandey brings decades of experience in finance and administration. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham (UK).

Before his appointment as SEBI Chairman, Pandey served as the Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and Finance Secretary. He has also headed multiple key departments, including the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), and Department of Personnel and Training.

His career includes significant roles in both the Union Government and Odisha State Government, as well as a tenure at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). He previously held positions such as Joint Secretary in the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.

At the state level, Pandey served as head of Odisha’s Health, Finance, Transport, and Commercial Taxes departments. He also held leadership roles in Odisha State Finance Corporation and Odisha Small Industries Corporation.